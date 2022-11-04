Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €71.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($79.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($51.50) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Scout24 Stock Down 1.5 %

ETR:G24 opened at €50.22 ($50.22) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a one year high of €66.02 ($66.02). The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 44.84.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Further Reading

