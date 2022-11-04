Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for AGCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.79. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average of $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AGCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

