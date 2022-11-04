Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.44.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

