Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Enovis Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enovis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENOV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

