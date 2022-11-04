Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $149.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

