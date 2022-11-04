Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $130.64 million and approximately $112,139.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,775.90 or 1.00045566 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00040182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07684267 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $108,321.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

