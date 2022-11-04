JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.11.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

Insider Activity at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

