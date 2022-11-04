JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.11.
JFrog Price Performance
NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $42.33.
Insider Activity at JFrog
In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
See Also
