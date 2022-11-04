JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 12.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) shares were down 12.1% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 20,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 677,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,420 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog Stock Down 12.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.