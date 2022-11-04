JMP Securities Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $110.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 155.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.54.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO traded down $22.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.12. 693,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,669. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. Twilio has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.6% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Twilio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Twilio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

