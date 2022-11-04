John Sheldon Peters Sells 4,265 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LMND stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.26. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

