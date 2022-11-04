Jose N. Reyes, Jr. Sells 26,895 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 26,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $307,947.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE SMR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,598. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $107,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMR. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.