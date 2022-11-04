Joystick (JOY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $110,146.00

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002926 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $118.22 million and $110,146.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,200.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007945 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00041568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022955 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.59161939 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $96,452.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

