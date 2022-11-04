Joystick Price Reaches $0.60 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002831 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $119.37 million and $116,310.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,085.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007994 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022859 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.60845718 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $103,166.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.