JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.50) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.50) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($9.80) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.50) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.50) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

EOAN stock opened at €8.52 ($8.52) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($10.80). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.88.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

