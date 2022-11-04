JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target to GBX 42

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 38 ($0.44) to GBX 42 ($0.49) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut THG from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC cut THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut THG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on THG from GBX 100 ($1.16) to GBX 55 ($0.64) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on THG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 81 ($0.94) price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 59.33.

Get THG alerts:

THG Trading Down 0.5 %

THG stock opened at 0.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.61. THG has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 1.76.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.