JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target to GBX 350

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 388 ($4.49) to GBX 350 ($4.05) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DS Smith from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.89) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut DS Smith from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.