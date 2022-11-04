JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Price Target to $5.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of TCS opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $238.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.47. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.63 million for the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.69%. Research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 374,442 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 372,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 317,399 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

