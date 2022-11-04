JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

YMAB stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 316,898 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

