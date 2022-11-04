JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Target Price to GBX 205

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($2.72) to GBX 205 ($2.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered LondonMetric Property from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.24) to GBX 225 ($2.60) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

