JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Decreased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after buying an additional 6,302,962 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,562,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856,611 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

