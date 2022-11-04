JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0292 on Top Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $260.12 million and approximately $35.65 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.84 or 0.32059413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012525 BTC.

JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

