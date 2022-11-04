Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Price Target Cut to 29.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $1.80. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,398. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

