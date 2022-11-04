Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) Shares Up 9.9%

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Kaiser Group Trading Up 9.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Kaiser Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc, provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.