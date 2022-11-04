Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Kaman Stock Down 7.4 %

KAMN stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kaman had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $160.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

