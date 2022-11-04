KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.
KAR Auction Services Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of KAR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,119. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000.
About KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.
