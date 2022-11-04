KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

KDDI Stock Performance

Shares of KDDIY stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. KDDI has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

