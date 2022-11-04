Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kemper stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.13). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. Kemper’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Kemper by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,754,000 after buying an additional 77,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

