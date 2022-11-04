Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS.

Kennametal stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. 1,253,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $287,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

