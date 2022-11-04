Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given New €117.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €128.00 ($128.00) to €117.00 ($117.00) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.58) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($135.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($110.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($124.00) to €128.00 ($128.00) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $83.83 on Monday. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $135.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

Kerry Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2892 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

