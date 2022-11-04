Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Cut to “Sell” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

KDP opened at $36.29 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.66 per share, for a total transaction of $514,747.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,977.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and have sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 677.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

