Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,130 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $136,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,887,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.