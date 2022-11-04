Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,883 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,073,000 after acquiring an additional 780,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.13. 36,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.04.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

