Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $76,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,502,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

