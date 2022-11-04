Keybank National Association OH Has $147.33 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 50,985 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $147,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $98.94. 337,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

