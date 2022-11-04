Keybank National Association OH Has $419.38 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,316 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.74% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $419,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Motco raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $236.57. 106,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.87 and a 200 day moving average of $240.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.