Keybank National Association OH Has $419.38 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,316 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.74% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $419,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Motco raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $236.57. 106,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.87 and a 200 day moving average of $240.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

