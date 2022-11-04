Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,565 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $101,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.55. 37,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,409. The company has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.77 and its 200 day moving average is $287.18. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.