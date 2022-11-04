KeyCorp Comments on Entegris, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Entegris in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.87 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Entegris by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Entegris by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 12,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Entegris by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,253,000 after purchasing an additional 472,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

