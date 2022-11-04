KeyCorp Cuts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $28.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $21,785,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

