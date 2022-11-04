KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

STRL has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $937.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $510.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.80 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 4.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 832.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 99,043 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 65,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 62,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.