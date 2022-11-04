Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $414.00 million-$422.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.14 million. Kforce also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.88-0.96 EPS.

Kforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. 107,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,374. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. Kforce has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $81.47.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.