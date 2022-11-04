Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 150.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 143.8%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.36 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 41.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRP. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.