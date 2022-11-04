Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 996,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 15,980,720 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.38.

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 11.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

