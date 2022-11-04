Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 996,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 15,980,720 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.38.
KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.
