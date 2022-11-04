KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.03

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 523641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Acquisition Holdings I

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at about $9,301,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

