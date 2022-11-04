KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KLA comprises 3.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 17.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.16.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.02. The stock had a trading volume of 45,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,927. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.90. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,613. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

