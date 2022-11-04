Komodo Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.17 million and approximately $414,468.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00252713 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00066634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003363 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,566,811 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

