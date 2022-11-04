Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Koninklijke Vopak to €24.60 ($24.60) in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

