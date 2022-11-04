Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Up 9.9%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 1,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 72,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KOP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $551.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

