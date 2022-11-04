Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €121.00 ($121.00) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($129.00) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($112.00) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Krones Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETR:KRN traded down €1.10 ($1.10) on Friday, hitting €90.20 ($90.20). 40,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($99.60). The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €89.10 and its 200 day moving average is €83.03.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

