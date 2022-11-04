L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 211 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,846,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,820,000 after purchasing an additional 188,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,578,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,291,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BOND opened at $87.51 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $110.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39.

